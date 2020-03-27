St. Luke's Magic Valley treating Blaine County COVID-19 patients

KETCHUM — Nowhere in Idaho is getting hit harder by the new coronavirus than the Wood River Valley. As of Friday evening, Blaine County has 99 reported COVID-19 cases and two deaths.
Blaine County’s hospital, St. Luke’s Wood River, is relatively small and doesn’t have the ability to handle large influxes of patients. Because of that, some coronavirus patients are being transferred to St. Luke’s Twin Falls and Boise facilities.
“We made a decision to focus our resources last Friday,” St. Luke’s Wood River Public Relations Manager Joy Prudek said, noting that the hospital is primarily directing its resources toward running the walk-in clinic, maintaining emergency room services and offering COVID-19 testing.
Prudek said that for the past week, St. Luke’s Wood River has been transferring between 4 or 5 patients daily to Twin Falls and Boise. She emphasized that transfers are not uncommon for the small hospital, which isn’t set up to treat all illnesses and injuries, and that not all transfers are for coronavirus-positive individuals.
St. Luke’s Wood River, like many hospitals throughout the U.S., has also seen some of its healthcare workers infected with the coronavirus. The Idaho Mountain Express reported that two of St. Luke’s Wood River’s emergency room physicians are currently sick with the coronavirus. The South Central Public Health District says that 14 healthcare workers have contracted COVID-19 in our region.
“We did have a significant number of healthcare workers that were impacted,” Prudek said.
Prudek noted that St. Luke’s Wood River is fortunate to be a part of the St. Luke’s medical system, which has hospitals throughout the state. St. Luke’s healthcare workers from other hospitals have been transferred to the Wood River facility in order to keep up with the high number of cases.
There has been widespread concern from hospital workers throughout the country about the availability of personal protective equipment. In some hospitals that are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, healthcare workers don’t have enough facemasks, gloves and other protective gear.
Prudek said that St. Luke’s Wood River has enough personal protective equipment for now.
“We are good on our supply,” she said.
The same is true for St. Luke’s number of beds and ventilators, Prudek said, noting that not everyone who gets COVID-19 needs to go to the hospital, and even fewer need ventilation.
“St. Luke’s health system, currently we have adequate capacity in our intensive care facilities, and more than adequate capacity with our ventilation,” she said. “Currently, we look good for capacity.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.