St. Luke's Magic Valley treating Blaine County COVID-19 patients

KETCHUM — Nowhere in Idaho is getting hit harder by the new coronavirus than the Wood River Valley. As of Friday evening, Blaine County has 99 reported COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

Blaine County’s hospital, St. Luke’s Wood River, is relatively small and doesn’t have the ability to handle large influxes of patients. Because of that, some coronavirus patients are being transferred to St. Luke’s Twin Falls and Boise facilities.

“We made a decision to focus our resources last Friday,” St. Luke’s Wood River Public Relations Manager Joy Prudek said, noting that the hospital is primarily directing its resources toward running the walk-in clinic, maintaining emergency room services and offering COVID-19 testing.

Prudek said that for the past week, St. Luke’s Wood River has been transferring between 4 or 5 patients daily to Twin Falls and Boise. She emphasized that transfers are not uncommon for the small hospital, which isn’t set up to treat all illnesses and injuries, and that not all transfers are for coronavirus-positive individuals.