TWIN FALLS — The open enrollment period for Your Health Idaho is Nov. 1 through Dec. 15. Learn about “Smart Choice Health Insurance Basics” at a seminar presented by Lance Hansen, financial educator at the University of Idaho, and Kyli Gough, community health manager at St. Luke’s. The sessions will be held at the Twin Falls and Jerome hospitals over the next two weeks.

Choose a location and time:

St. Luke’s Magic Valley, lower level Oak Rooms

  • 5:30 to 7 p.m., Thursday
  • 12 to 1:30 p.m., Dec. 7

St. Luke’s Jerome, Barley Room

  • 12 to 1:30 p.m., Nov. 30
  • 5:30 to 7 p.m., Dec. 6

Lunch will be provided at afternoon sessions, with a light snack and refreshments for evening sessions.

Seminar overview:

  • Understand why health insurance helps to prevent large unexpected health care expenses
  • Learn what to compare to understand health insurance costs and coverage
  • Identify information needed to make a smart-choice health insurance decision
  • Information will be available to sign up for the Your Health Idaho Exchange

There will only be 30 seats per session. To register, call 208-814-0094.

