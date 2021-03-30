St. Luke’s hits COVID-19 vaccine milestone as state adds 335 new cases, 3 deaths

St. Luke’s health system administered its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose on Monday morning, according to a news release from the health care system.

The milestone vaccine was administered at St. Luke’s Travel Medicine Clinic in Meridian to 53-year-old Tai Thanh Pham, of Boise. St. Luke’s was one of the first distributors in Idaho to receive vaccines and began administering doses in mid-December.

Idaho health officials on Monday reported that 692,080 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide and more than 273,000 Idahoans have been fully vaccinated.

Officials also reported 335 new combined coronavirus cases and three new deaths Monday. The bulk of the new cases were in Ada and Canyon counties — which reported 95 and 38 new cases, respectively — and in East Idaho.

Several counties in the eastern part of the state appear to be recovering from a recent spike in cases. On Monday, Bonneville County reported 37 new cases, its lowest total in weeks, while Jefferson County added 11 cases and Madison County reported 19.

One death was reported in each of the following counties: Bannock (99 total), Owyhee (27 total) and Shoshone (34 total). That brings the state death toll to 1,957 since last March.