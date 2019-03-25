JEROME — St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation announced Monday it has hired Curtis Maier as a major gifts and planned giving officer.
Maier will start in his new position March 29.
He was previously site administrator at St. Luke’s Jerome Medical Center, but all site administrator jobs across the St. Luke’s Health System were eliminated this winter due to a major restructuring. Those affected were given the opportunity to apply for other St. Luke’s positions.
Maier started his career with St. Benedict’s Hospital in 1986 and has been with the hospital — which later became St. Luke's — for 33 years, according to a statement from St. Luke’s.
He has partnered with the foundation to raise funds for the "memorial bridge" at Jerome St. Luke's, mammograms and equipment for the patient therapy room, according to the statement. He led the Jerome team to a record-breaking 85 percent in giving during the 2018 St. Luke’s employee giving campaign.
Maier previously served as president of the Jerome Chamber of Commerce and partnered with schools to create a walking track for Jefferson Elementary School. He also participated with city and community leaders in the annual St. Luke’s walking challenge.
Maier can be reached at 208-814-0070 or maiercu@slhs.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.