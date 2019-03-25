Try 3 months for $3

JEROME — St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation announced Monday it has hired Curtis Maier as a major gifts and planned giving officer.

Maier will start in his new position March 29.

He was previously site administrator at St. Luke’s Jerome Medical Center, but all site administrator jobs across the St. Luke’s Health System were eliminated this winter due to a major restructuring. Those affected were given the opportunity to apply for other St. Luke’s positions.

Maier started his career with St. Benedict’s Hospital in 1986 and has been with the hospital — which later became St. Luke's — for 33 years, according to a statement from St. Luke’s. 

He has partnered with the foundation to raise funds for the "memorial bridge" at Jerome St. Luke's, mammograms and equipment for the patient therapy room, according to the statement. He led the Jerome team to a record-breaking 85 percent in giving during the 2018 St. Luke’s employee giving campaign.

Maier previously served as president of the Jerome Chamber of Commerce and partnered with schools to create a walking track for Jefferson Elementary School. He also participated with city and community leaders in the annual St. Luke’s walking challenge.

Maier can be reached at 208-814-0070 or maiercu@slhs.org.

