TWIN FALLS — St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation will host its 27th annual Epicurean Evening on Oct. 5 at Canyon Crest Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive, Twin Falls.
All proceeds will benefit the foundation’s children with special needs fund.
For more information, contact Terry Klimes Rowe at 208-814-0045 or email rowete@slhs.org.
