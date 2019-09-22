{{featured_button_text}}
Epicurean Evening

A dessert is pictured during a past year’s Epicurean Evening.

 (Photo courtesy of Momo Photography)

TWIN FALLS — St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation will host its 27th annual Epicurean Evening on Oct. 5 at Canyon Crest Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive, Twin Falls.

All proceeds will benefit the foundation’s children with special needs fund.

For more information, contact Terry Klimes Rowe at 208-814-0045 or email rowete@slhs.org.

