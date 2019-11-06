{{featured_button_text}}
St. Luke's State of the System

St. Luke's CEO David C. Pate talks about improvements at the hospital during the State of the System address Aug. 23 at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE

BOISE — The CEO of St. Luke’s Health System on Wednesday announced his retirement.

David Pate, president and CEO of the organization since 2009, will leave at the end of January, according to a St. Luke’s statement.

Pate will be replaced by Chris Roth, who currently serves as senior vice president and chief operating officer. He has been with St. Luke’s since 2007.

The St. Luke’s Health System board of directors considered various options before extending the offer to Roth, the statement said.

St. Luke’s Health System includes eight hospitals, including the only hospital in Twin Falls, and more than 200 clinics throughout Idaho and eastern Oregon.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments