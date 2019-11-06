BOISE — The CEO of St. Luke’s Health System on Wednesday announced his retirement.
David Pate, president and CEO of the organization since 2009, will leave at the end of January, according to a St. Luke’s statement.
Pate will be replaced by Chris Roth, who currently serves as senior vice president and chief operating officer. He has been with St. Luke’s since 2007.
You have free articles remaining.
The St. Luke’s Health System board of directors considered various options before extending the offer to Roth, the statement said.
St. Luke’s Health System includes eight hospitals, including the only hospital in Twin Falls, and more than 200 clinics throughout Idaho and eastern Oregon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Well, take your likely multi million dollar retirement package and "adios"! Now, all we have to do is wait for the big St. Luke's sell out to some national health care conglomerate that will charge us even more, so the fat cats can put even more $$$ in their pockets laughing all the way to their villas and lavish lifestyles.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.