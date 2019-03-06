TWIN FALLS — Each year, St. Luke’s Magic Valley supports projects and organizations that work to improve the health of Magic Valley people through the Community Health Improvement Fund.
The hospital will accept applications for projects addressing improving the prevention, detection and treatment of obesity, diabetes, mental illness and reducing suicide and improving access to affordable health care and health insurance through March 28.
Applicants must address one or more of these priorities and are expected to demonstrate collaboration and coordination with other community organizations, including St. Luke’s Magic Valley. They must also include a mechanism with which to measure health improvements and address the cultural needs of the population served. Preference will be given to projects that support multiple communities in south-central Idaho. Applicants will be notified April 30.
For more information, call Sandy Nuffer at 208-814-0022 or write to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Community Relations, Attn: Sandy Nuffer, P.O. Box 409, Twin Falls, ID 83303. Also, go online to stlukesonline.org/about-st-lukes/supporting-the-community/submit-a-grant-application/community-health-improvement-fund-grants.
