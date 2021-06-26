St. Edward's celebrates a historic milestone

TWIN FALLS — What began with several dozen Catholics in a fledgling town has now grown into a community of some 2,000 believers.

St. Edward’s Church celebrates its centennial on Sunday.

“Our parishioners are very happy to celebrate this milestone,” the Rev. Julio Vicente said Wednesday. “We expect a lot of people.”

Twin Falls Catholic pioneers first worshiped at a home in the new town, longtime parishioner Pat Marcantonio recently wrote in a history of St. Edward’s. For several years, Masses “took place in other homes, schoolhouses, and even a hotel.”

The town’s first Catholic church building was erected in 1905 at Second Avenue and Fifth Street East (now Ketchum Street East), just a block from Bickel School. A year later, the church recorded 350 baptisms and 105 marriages, Marcantonio wrote.

Fifteen years later, the parish broke ground for the construction of St. Edward’s on a lot across the Sixth Street from the east corner of City Park.

