Spot a sage grouse with this CSI class

The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center is offering “Greater Sage-Grouse” for the second class in its spring 2022 bird watching workshop series from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, March 24 in Shields 201 and 4-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26 in the field. The cost of the class is $25

Greater sage grouse are known for their unique and exciting display behaviors during the breeding season. In this workshop, you will get to see male sage grouse in action on a lek south of Twin Falls and learn about their habitat requirements, behavior, diet, migration patterns and conservation status.

You will need to bring your own or borrowed binoculars to the classroom session and to the Saturday field trip. Depending upon road conditions, only four-wheel drive or high clearance vehicles will be able to drive to the lek.

Follow up bird watching classes in the series include very beginning bird photography (April 21 and 23) and Idaho’s endemic Cassia crossbill (May 26 and 28).

Students can register or learn more about this and other classes at csi.edu/communityed, by going to the CSI Community Education Center or by calling 208-732-6442. Class size is limited so early registration is suggested.

