Saturday’s local sporting events
Volleyball
Parma/Homedale/Buhl triangular at Kimberly
Boys Soccer
Filer at Sun Valley Community School, 1 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Girls soccer
Filer at Sun Valley Community School, 11 a.m.
Swimming
Jerome, Canyon Ridge, Wood River, Twin Falls, Minico at Kimberly Open at Twin Falls City Pool.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.