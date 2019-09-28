{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday’s local sporting events

Volleyball

Parma/Homedale/Buhl triangular at Kimberly

Boys Soccer

Filer at Sun Valley Community School, 1 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Girls soccer

Filer at Sun Valley Community School, 11 a.m.

Swimming

Jerome, Canyon Ridge, Wood River, Twin Falls, Minico at Kimberly Open at Twin Falls City Pool.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments