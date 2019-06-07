TWIN FALLS — When it comes to pursuing a career in sports medicine, Dr. Chad Johnson found inspiration in his own hobbies.
“I love extreme sports,” Johnson said. But while participating in those sports, he got hurt a lot.
After graduating from Kimberly High School in 1999 and earning the rank of Eagle Scout, Johnson went on to college. His love of sports guided him to osteopathic medicine and he graduated in 2011 with a degree from Touro University Nevada.
He returned to the Magic Valley to start his practice in sports medicine, making his pitch to the CEO of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center and eventually opening an office with a group of other local professionals in the health care field.
The first day, Johnson recalled, he had two patients. Soon, the number of appointments increased.
“I haven’t had a day without a full schedule since,” he said.
Being the only primary sports medicine practitioner in the area, he sees patients from as far as Pocatello and Boise. The field of sports medicine itself has only been a specialty since 1991.
“There are less than 4,000 of us in the country,” Johnson said.
He noted that 90% of orthopedic injuries in sports are non-operative, meaning they don’t require surgery. His practice deals with those injuries, but also concussions, nutrition, and even the occasional illness that requires an athlete to sit out a game to prevent infecting other players.
Being an osteopath gives Johnson a different set of skills when it comes to sports medicine. He explained how his training makes it possible to examine patients and determine the extent of their injuries without using imaging equipment such as X-rays or CT scans.
In addition to seeing patients in his office, Johnson approached the athletic staff at his alma mater, Kimberly High School, about providing services for their programs. He has added other schools and organizations since, attending football games, mountain bike competitions, rugby games, rodeos and Special Olympics events.
Earlier this month, Johnson was among those providing sports physicals for the next school year, with the fees paid going back to the respective schools to fund their athletic programs.
As if that wasn’t enough to keep him busy, Johnson found another inspiration to expand his practice.
While attending a Supercross motorbike race with his father some years ago, Johnson was impressed by the semi-trailer providing on-site medical care for those who were injured. The $1.9 million facility had top-of-the-line equipment to handle emergencies.
Johnson recognized how such a trailer — albeit scaled down — could provide a much-needed service in the Magic Valley.
First, he acquired “a rinky-dink trailer that was used to store a lawn mower,” he said. Local businesses stepped up to provide the equipment, and he started attending football games for four high schools in the area and other athletic events for three schools throughout the year.
The need to have a larger facility, however, prompted Johnson to approach other businesses and organizations such as the Rotary Club and Optimist Club.
“I’m not here to get rich. I’m here to take care of kids, and keep kids playing,” his sales pitch said.
“There are too many sponsors to list,” he said of the current trailer, which has the names of the companies and individuals who donated labor, money and equipment on the back.
Inside the trailer are two exam tables and the same type of lights used in a hospital operating room. As for the heating and air conditioning units, Johnson admits he’s sometimes used both on the same day.
“In a controlled climate, we can better evaluate the patient’s condition,” Johnson said.
There’s also running water, Wi-Fi and a laptop, a new backboard, splints, crutches, braces and, of course, a spare tire.
“We’ve given out a lot of crutches,” Johnson said with a laugh. “We hope they’ll come back, but they never do.”
Covering two weekends of District 5 rodeos in May left the trailer a bit muddy.
“We’ve stitched up lips, eyebrows and set broken bones,” Johnson told the Optimist Club at a recent meeting.
When patients ask about how they will be billed, he shrugs. No charges are recorded for his services or those of his athletic trainers.
“We rely heavily on donations.”
He asked the Optimist Club members to keep their eyes open for crutches, braces, or even bandages. Longtime Optimist Chris Stearns presented Johnson with a brace she’s had in her car for six months.
“I have grandchildren in the sports arena,” Stearns said. “Knowing these guys are out there is pretty reassuring.”
She praised Johnson’s dedication.
“He’s so vested in this,” Stearns said.
The Optimist members had an opportunity to view the trailer after their meeting in the parking lot of 9 Beans and a Burrito.
“It has a way different feel than an ambulance,” member Doug Roe said. “It takes away some of the stress of being injured.”
The visitors to the trailer were impressed by the layout.
“It has everything my clinic has except imaging equipment,” Johnson said.
While no medications are kept in the trailer, once a situation has been evaluated, Johnson is in contact with local paramedics, who can take patients to nearby hospitals.
The trailer is pulled by a pickup donated by Middlekauff Ford and was first used in the summer of 2018. Johnson is on his third truck.
“We’ve put a lot of miles on it,” he said.
St. Luke’s pays for the fuel. Johnson covers the insurance costs.
His dedication and innovation in his field earned him recognition by the St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Foundation as 2019 Physician of the Year.
During the awards ceremony in April, Johnson was cited as an example for other physicians.
“He has given of his personal time and funds to make sure sporting events have coverage for injuries,” the presentation said. “He had a vision and worked to make that vision a reality.”
Johnson’s wife, Natalie, and his two children occasionally accompany him on his rounds with the trailer to sporting events. While he is looking forward to having a break during summer vacation from school sports, the trailer will be visible at other events, thanks to lead athletic trainer Alex Pyle maintaining the schedule and donors keeping the cabinets stocked.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.