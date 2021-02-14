TWIN FALLS — Rivalries fuel competition.

They can motivate athletes to push themselves further — to achieve more. They can remain respectful, but sometimes they can also turn bitter and divisive.

One Twin Falls family proves they don’t have to.

For the Ursenbachs, a family split between two rival high schools, competition is about mutual support.

“Even though we’re competing against each other, we’re all unified in bowling,” Vernon Ursenbach said.

Ursenbach is the head coach of the Twin Falls bowling team. His wife, Kristina Ursenbach, is the assistant coach of the Canyon Ridge bowling team.

Together they have eight children, three of whom are in high school and compete in bowling. The couple’s daughter Iona, 16, and son Tanner, 13, are members of the Canyon Ridge team, whereas their daughter Lyzette, 15, bowls for Twin Falls.

Because each school offers different programs, the Ursenbachs let their children decide which school they wanted to attend.

“Everyone is different and we work with everyone’s differences,” Vernon Ursenbach told the Times-News.

But when it comes to their marriage, it’s their similarities that bind them.

Vernon Ursenbach met his wife on an online dating website in 2003.

“Being only 4-foot-6, I wanted somebody similar to myself,” he said. “After talking online, we decided to meet.”

They met for lunch at a P.F. Chang’s and connected immediately. They talked for hours as other diners came and went from the restaurant.

“We were told that we needed to leave because it was no longer lunch, it was dinner,” Kristina Ursenbach said.

Two months later they were married.

After finishing their teaching degrees, the couple moved to Twin Falls in 2005 to become special education English teachers at their respective schools.

“We came here. Both (of us) became teachers and started teaching the same year,” Vernon Ursenback said. “We do everything the same and together.”

Everything but coaching, that is.

“I don’t tell him my secrets,” Kristina Ursenbach said with a grin.

Still, finding out about each other’s team would not be difficult if they wanted to. Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls practice together, sharing space at Bowladrome in Twin Falls. Many of the athletes are friends, and Kristina Ursenbach’s cousin is her husband’s assistant coach.

But out of respect for each other and the game, they do not snoop.

“There are things that we just keep our books closed on,” Vernon Ursenbach said. “Our lineup is not shared information.”

They may have a good idea who the best bowlers are on each team, but how that team chooses their lineup directly impacts their potential points.

In head-to-head games, six bowlers face off against each other. The highest score for each matchup earns a point for their team. Traditionally the best bowler goes last, but he or she doesn’t have to.

This allows strategy to come into play when designating a lineup because the coach can switch who bowls where, based on predictions of the opposing team’s positions. Once a lineup is submitted it cannot be changed, but before it’s submitted the order can be chosen at the coach’s discretion.

This is why knowing your opponent’s lineup would cause an unfair advantage, something both coaches want to avoid.

Unlike other sports, bowling creates an environment where athletes intermingle. Players sit near their opponents while they compete and often converse with them between frames. Friendships are formed among competitors, which Vernon Ursenbach believes will carry on past high school.

“That rivalry — even though there is still a rivalry between schools — in the end, it doesn’t matter because they’re all having a good time together,” he said. “Even when we lose, we cheer for the other team.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0