TWIN FALLS — The city closed the First Federal Park splash pad Monday for the winter season.
The facility will be cleaned and winterized to prevent freezing damage. It is expected to reopen in May, depending on weather conditions.
First Federal Park and the Sunway Soccer Complex will remain open through the winter.
Some other city parks will be temporarily closed through Friday for regular maintenance. Shoshone Falls Grade from the ticket booth to Shoshone Falls Park and Dierkes Lake Park will be closed through Wednesday for resurfacing work. The pickleball courts will be closed Thursday through Friday for parking lot maintenance.
For more information, call 208-736-2265.
