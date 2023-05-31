Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Two men found an authentic 1927 Burley postal uniform during an unusual property cleaning assignment one Thursday last fall.

Now it’s on display for all to see inside the Heyburn Post Office on 17th Street.

“We have made several interesting discoveries over the years, tons of clothing, but also diaries, artwork, jewelry, books, photographs,” Steven Hill, one of the finders, told the Times-News in an email.

“The postal uniform was special in that we could know where to take it to ‘reunite’ it with its true owner,” Hill said. “Finding it felt like opening a time capsule into the past, like buried treasure.”

Heyburn residents Hill and Fred Sayre were completing a regular cleaning job Sept. 20 at a demolished home on Oriental Avenue in Burley when they discovered a wooden container in the attic. Inside the unmarked case was a navy green uniform with a matching hat in remarkably good shape, with an attached 1928 postal convention pin belonging to a man named Elmer Neu.

Besides old junk items, the attic housed many artifacts that represented Neu’s past. Along with the mail carrier uniform, Hill and Sayre found a rusty black lunch box with Neu’s name, a postal-identification picture and returned postal letters.

“We are proud to donate it to the Heyburn Post Office with the plaque that honors the dedication and service of the officer,” Hill said.

The plaque placed by the uniform, which sits inside a glass display case in the post office’s main lobby, includes additional information about its finding by Hill and Sayre, who are partners in a property management company, Lizard and Baron LLC.

“Research indicates that this is one of the oldest surviving Idaho postal uniforms known to exist,” the plaque reads.

The exhibit has attracted some attention from customers as they wait in line for service, Heyburn postal staff told the Times-News.

Hill had the option to donate the artifacts to Neu’s origin of work, the post office in Burley, but instead offered the uniform to Heyburn because there was a glass display available to feature all of the items.

“When you see a uniform, especially one of a mail carrier, it reminds you of the thousands of lives that came before us,” Hill said.

