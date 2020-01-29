HAGERMAN — Karl Ruprecht, president of the Friends of Devil’s Corral, will speak next week at the Hagerman Valley Historical Society’s monthly meeting.
Ruprecht will speak about the “Past, Present and Future of Devil’s Corral” at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Hagerman Valley Senior Citizen Center, 140 E. Lake St., across from the Hagerman City Park.
He formed the nonprofit Friends of Devil’s Corral in hopes of preserving the area’s rich cultural and natural resources from possible development.
Free. Call 208-420-8701 for information.
