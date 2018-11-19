SUN VALLEY — Bruce Vincent wants American agriculture to own the green movement.
“You ought to be the environmentalists,” he told Idaho cattle producers during their annual convention. “Own it.”
Vincent is a third generation logger from Libby, Mont., who witnessed firsthand the impact to a resource-based industry when its practices are targeted by environmental groups. He now travels around the U.S. sharing the lessons loggers in Libby learned when environmentalists dramatically reduced logging in the nearby national forest, forcing sawmills to close.
Today’s environmental movement grew out of the 1960s when televisions brought pictures of rivers on fire, fish kills and purple haze blanketing cities into homes across the nation. Good, well-intentioned groups helped bring about good, well-intentioned laws like the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act, the Endangered Species Act, he said.
“But the movement and the laws are showing their age,” Vincent said. The environmental movement itself has been hijacked and turned into a conflict industry with a message of fear, he added. “They have a three-word vision: Stop Doing That.”
Environmental groups succeed because they boil a complex issue down into two stark choices: preserve or destroy. “Protect and sustainable is somewhere in between but consumers don’t know that,” Vincent said.
When environmentalists first began suing the U.S. Forest Service to reduce logging in the Kootenai National Forest in the 1990s, loggers initially thought it couldn’t happen in Libby followed by the hope the effort was a pendulum that would swing back, he said, adding that many convinced themselves that logging jobs were too important to Montana’s economy to reduce tree harvest or that the the truth will win.
Finally, loggers tried countersuing. While they had success, it didn’t take long to realize that while they were winning in the court of law, they were still losing in the court of public opinion, Vincent said.
“The real enemy, we finally learned, is ignorance,” Vincent said. “We thought fighting and leading were the same thing. We had to put ourselves in their shoes and look through the world in those two lenses (preserve or destroy).”
According to Vincent, in order to lead on natural resource issues, farmers or ranchers or loggers need to first figure out what solutions look like that will work on the ground and then communicate those solutions to the public. But they must also listen — truly listen — and empathize with the public and then explain how the proposed solutions meets the public’s concern, he said. Loggers and environmentalists both agreed that they want healthy forests and from that agreement came the framework for the Healthy Forest Initiative.
“The world is run by people who show up,” Vincent said. He recommends putting a line item in the operation’s business plan for activism just ahead of repairs and maintenance. “If we had done that in logging, we would have more equipment to maintain,” he said.
Spending an hour a week advocating for the cattle industry and culture by volunteering at school, hosting tours or sponsoring Earth Day events are ways to put a human face on the industry. He suggests focusing on local efforts rather than worrying about what lawmakers in Boise or Chicago or Washington, D.C. are doing. It doesn’t do any good to have a ranch-friendly law if local children don’t have a connection to the industry, he said.
Rural America is facing an uphill battle, Vincent said, and many are still learning how to lead an environmental movement rather than fight it. But he is hopeful.
“Society is really tired of the doom and gloom,” he said. He thinks that a new environmental message that is built on hope rather than fear and science rather than emotion will resonate.
“If we are going to save the last best places on earth, it will take the last best people on earth standing together and finding solutions,” he said.
