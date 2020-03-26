Southwest region rainbow trout stocking schedule - April

Personnel from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game's Nampa Hatchery will be releasing more than 24,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during April.
Fishing is part of a healthy lifestyle and costs very little to get started. An annual fishing license costs around $30, and children under 14 years of age do not need a license at all.
Remember to be courteous to other anglers and always exercise social distancing when fishing.
The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.
