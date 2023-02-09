TWIN FALLS — Southern Idaho’s snowpack is looking good.

Readings across Magic Valley show averages well above normal in southern Idaho basins, with Goose Creek at 129% of average and Salmon Falls at 120%, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Water and Climate Center.

In Wood River Valley, the Little Wood Basin is at 129% of average and the Big Lost Basin stands at 127%.

There is still a lot of winter left, too, as snow accumulation season normally ends April 1.

In January 2022, snowfall averages were above average but then snowfall petered out. This year, however, the National Weather Service is predicting above-average to normal precipitation in southern Idaho from Feb. 18 through March 3.

Snowpack in northern Idaho has dwindled, with the northern Panhandle Region at 90% of average as of Wednesday, being the lowest percentage of average at basins across Idaho, as read by SNOWTEL sites.

Snow Telemetry (SNOTEL) sites measure snow water equivalent, snow depth, precipitation, wind, humidity, and temperature.

At the start of the year, all of Idaho’s basins registered above-average snowpack.

Idaho’s large reservoirs are fuller than they were at the start of the new year.

American Falls Reservoir is 55% full, Jackson Lake is 21% full and Palisades at 27%, as they stand ready to capture snowmelt this spring.

The Upper Snake River system is at 41% of capacity, compared with 30% at the end of December.

Most Idaho reservoirs had very little carryover water available at the start of the water year, which began Oct. 1, to provide a buffer heading into the upcoming water year.

Despite the solid snowpack figures, NOAA’s National Integrated Drought Information System still shows most of Twin Falls and Cassia counties in severe drought, while almost all of the remainder of Magic Valley is designated to be in moderate drought.

Almost 98% of Idaho is in some type of drought.