Southern Idaho Pride kicks off Monday

TWIN FALLS — Southern Idaho Pride is hosting a variety of LGBTQ+ community events this week.

The organization will host an LGBTQ+ themed Dungeons & Dragons night at Black Dragon Games on Monday at 5:30 p.m., a free Pride Skate Night at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Skateland, a documentary screening & community discussion Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the College of Southern Idaho, and a free movie night Thursday (movie and location TBA), all leading up to the Pride Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at City Park. A 21+ after-party begins at 9 p.m. at the TF Brickhouse, and a group brunch is set for 3 p.m. Aug. 1 at Black Bear Diner.

"Thanks to a huge amount of community support and sponsors, we were able to expand our regular Pride Festival and offer multiple events for our (slightly belated) Pride celebration," said Southern Idaho Pride President Cory Smith. "We hope to see the entire community out and proud!"

More information regarding the community events can be found at www.southernidahopride.org, or on Southern Idaho Pride's social media pages. Community members can reach out directly to Southern Idaho Pride at contact@southernidahopride.org.

