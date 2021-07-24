 Skip to main content
Southern Idaho Pride kicks off Monday
Southern Idaho Pride kicks off Monday

Magic Valley Pride Festival

People at the festival look at information at the Voices Against Violence booth Saturday, June 9, 2018, during the 3rd Annual Magic Valley Pride Festival at the Twin Falls City Park in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Southern Idaho Pride is hosting a variety of LGBTQ+ community events this week.

The organization will host an LGBTQ+ themed Dungeons & Dragons night at Black Dragon Games on Monday at 5:30 p.m., a free Pride Skate Night at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Skateland, a documentary screening & community discussion Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the College of Southern Idaho, and a free movie night Thursday (movie and location TBA), all leading up to the Pride Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at City Park. A 21+ after-party begins at 9 p.m. at the TF Brickhouse, and a group brunch is set for 3 p.m. Aug. 1 at Black Bear Diner.

"Thanks to a huge amount of community support and sponsors, we were able to expand our regular Pride Festival and offer multiple events for our (slightly belated) Pride celebration," said Southern Idaho Pride President Cory Smith. "We hope to see the entire community out and proud!"

More information regarding the community events can be found at www.southernidahopride.org, or on Southern Idaho Pride's social media pages. Community members can reach out directly to Southern Idaho Pride at contact@southernidahopride.org.

Thousands of Hungarians marched through Budapest for LGBTQ Pride, and to protest against a new law by Viktor Orban's government critics say targets the community. Lucy Fielder reports.
Hungarians march against anti-LGBTQ law for Pride

