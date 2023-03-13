The Southern Idaho Livestock Hall of Fame plans to honor its newest inductees during the organization’s 62nd annual banquet.

The banquet will take place at 7 p.m. April 11 at the Stone House at 330 Fourth Ave. S. in Twin Falls. A social time will begin at 6:30 p.m. before the banquet.

The inductees being honored this year are as follows:

Former Idaho State Veterinarian Dr. Bill Barton

Dairy producers John and Barb Brubaker of Buhl

Cattle producers LaRay and Janet Easterday of Buhl

Cattle producers Gerald and Celia Marchant of Oakley

Dairy producers Steve and Abby Whitesides of Rupert

Tickets for the prime rib dinner are $30 and can be reserved by calling Eric Bennett at 208-320-5769.

For more information, visit facebook.com/SouthernIdahoLivestock/.