The Southern Idaho Livestock Hall of Fame plans to honor its newest inductees during the organization’s 62nd annual banquet.
The banquet will take place at 7 p.m. April 11 at the Stone House at 330 Fourth Ave. S. in Twin Falls. A social time will begin at 6:30 p.m. before the banquet.
The inductees being honored this year are as follows:
- Former Idaho State Veterinarian Dr. Bill Barton
- Dairy producers John and Barb Brubaker of Buhl
- Cattle producers LaRay and Janet Easterday of Buhl
- Cattle producers Gerald and Celia Marchant of Oakley
- Dairy producers Steve and Abby Whitesides of Rupert
Tickets for the prime rib dinner are $30 and can be reserved by calling Eric Bennett at 208-320-5769.
For more information, visit facebook.com/SouthernIdahoLivestock/.