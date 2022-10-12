Southern Idaho brings lots of fun during October

The month of October is a favorite time for a lot of people. It brings cooler weather, beautiful colors and Halloween. The Magic Valley is a great place to experience all of those things along with many of the events that the community has to offer.

Feeling like getting into the spirit of Halloween? Wanting to enjoy the outdoors or just have a fun activity for the whole family? There’s plenty to do when it comes to the fall in southern Idaho.

Halloween activitiesThe annual Trick-or-treat on Main Street

will take place at 2 p.m. on Oct. 29. Bring the kids for a fun time with the local businesses of Twin Falls.

Klover Klub

will have its Annual Halloween Party at 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, where they will offer specialty drinks and a prize for the best costume.

Albion Haunted Mansions, one of the most popular Halloween activities in southern Idaho is now open every weekend in October. Ticket prices vary, depending on the day. More info can be found at hauntedalbion.com

The Haunted Swamp

, which opened Sept. 15, will run until Oct. 29. Enjoy a one-mile scenic walk through swampy land where 75 actors may or may not give you a scare. A Kiddie Day for younger kids will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 where they can trick-or-treat through the swamp and play games at 646 South Park Ave. W., Twin Falls.

The Trick or Treat Comedy Show will take place at 7 p.m., Oct. 28 at the Orpheum Theatre. The show is put on by local comedians Heath and Mollie Harmison. The goal is to give a goofy Halloween show that the whole family can enjoy. Tickets can be purchased at orpheumtwinfalls.com/shows

.

Autumn activitiesTubbs Berry Farm has always been a fun place for the family to enjoy fall activities. They include a pumpkin patch, a big straw bale maze, a playground, a petting zoo and much more. For more information, visit tubbsberryfarm.com/pumpkin-patch/

.

Blue Rock Market

is another great place for the family to find fall treats such as fresh-pressed apple cider, caramel apples and other delicious food from food trucks on Fridays and Saturdays. You can also pull a wagon to pick pumpkins from their pumpkin patch. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.

U-Pick Potatoes

is a fun old-fashioned spud harvest experience that is put on by CSI. It will take place at 3 p.m. Oct. 15 across the road from the College of Southern Idaho Expo Center. Potatoes are $25 per large sack or 50 cents per pound.

The Calcutta Cornhole Tournament put on by the Saint Edwards Catholic School will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 21 at the parking lot behind the school. There is a $100 fee to enter your two-man team into the competition and a $25 fee for the kids’ competition. Winners will be awarded cash and other fun prizes.