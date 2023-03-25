Southern Idaho’s drought situation showed more improvement in the latest map released Thursday, and it might not be long before the region is declared drought-free, an Idaho Department of Water Resources official says.

Last month, most of Twin Falls and Cassia counties were listed as being in a “severe drought", despite snowpack being well above normal. That designation has now been changed to “moderate drought" in the latest map issued by the National Drought Mitigation Center.

David Hoekema, hydrologist with the Idaho Department of Water Resources, said the region could see further improvement to the point where drought designation is lifted from all of southern Idaho.

“It would not be surprising to see some big improvements in the drought maps,” Hoekema said.

Most of southern Idaho is now declared in either a moderate drought, or “abnormally dry,” the latter not being a drought category but an indication that an area could be on the verge of a drought, he said.

Adequate water supply still not certain for southern Idaho irrigators Region needs to overcome several years of drought before it's out of the woods

Officials exercise caution when lifting drought conditions, Hoekema said, especially in the wake of last fall’s extremely warm temperatures, creating very dry soil conditions.

An Idaho Water Supply Committee meeting is scheduled for April 12 in Boise and Hoekema said he believes the state will be looking at a better scenario than was discussed at the March 15 meeting, where it was stressed Idaho needed to receive above-normal precipitation to meet irrigators’ needs.

The snowpack shows much promise for irrigators relying on Magic Reservoir north of Shoshone. Irrigators there have seen short irrigation seasons. Last year, irrigation water lasted only 70 days.

Kevin Lakey, Big Wood Canal Co. manager, said he expects farmers will have a full irrigation season this year, and there will be enough for some carryover next year.

Snowpack in the Big Wood and Little Wood basins are among the highest percentages in the state, at more than 140% of normal.

With this year’s cold weather, runoff is slow in coming, however, and water managers hope for a slow rise in temperatures in order to prevent flooding.

If Hoekema had one wish, it would be for a larger snowpack along the Wyoming-Idaho border, the headwaters of the Snake River. Snowpack there is about 115% of average, but more snow there could help ensure the recovery of the river from multiple drought years, he said.

The National Weather Service’s forecast for Magic Valley for the next month shows at least normal precipitation, along with lower than average temperatures.

Growers "are happy that we have the snowpack,” Sean Ellis of the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation said.

But the cool, wet weather is slowing field work.

Farmers are hoping for warm, dry weather so they can get out into the field, Ellis said.

The delay in planting isn’t a major concern so far, he said, but eventually farmers will need get to work.