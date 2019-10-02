{{featured_button_text}}
Perrine Bridge

The Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.

 COURTESY OF THE IDAHO TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT

TWIN FALLS — The southbound right lane of U.S. Highway 93 on the Perrine Bridge will close Thursday as the Idaho Transportation Department crews complete work.

Weather permitting, the lane closure will begin at 8:15 a.m. and continue until about 3 p.m. Thursday.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The remaining lane will be reduced to 11 feet in width during this time due to the outriggers used to steady a crane as it removes equipment from over the side of the structure.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments