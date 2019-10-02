TWIN FALLS — The southbound right lane of U.S. Highway 93 on the Perrine Bridge will close Thursday as the Idaho Transportation Department crews complete work.
Weather permitting, the lane closure will begin at 8:15 a.m. and continue until about 3 p.m. Thursday.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The remaining lane will be reduced to 11 feet in width during this time due to the outriggers used to steady a crane as it removes equipment from over the side of the structure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.