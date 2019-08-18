{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — While parents are busy getting ready to send their children back to school, Delta Dental of Idaho is preparing to join them. The company’s community outreach’s Grins on the Go teams will provide preventive sealants, fluoride varnishes, exams and education free of charge to children in under-served schools.

Beginning Aug. 27, Delta Dental will provide preventive dental services to seventh- and eighth-graders at South Hills Middle School in Twin Falls.

Oral diseases can interfere with learning, cause unnecessary pain and lead to school absences. Even though cavities are almost 100% preventable, they remain the most common chronic disease of children aged 6 to 11 years and adolescents aged 12 to 19 years. Tooth decay is four times more common than asthma among adolescents aged 14 to 17 years.

To help prevent the problems, Delta Dental of Idaho’s Grins on the Go teams visited more than 97 Idaho schools and served almost 9,000 students in 2018.

