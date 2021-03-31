South Central Public Health opens vaccine to anyone 16 and up, effective immediately

TWIN FALLS — South Central Public Health opened access to anyone in its district Wednesday.

Anyone who is 16-years and older and wants to receive a COVID-19 vaccine may seek an appointment if they are a resident of Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka or Twin Falls Counties; no medical condition is required, the district announced.

The move, which is effective immediately, comes the same week the COVID-19 vaccine was opened statewide to those 16 years and older with a medical condition.

Recent conversations with vaccine providers to assess vaccine supply and appointment demand indicate adequate vaccine doses and appointment availability among providers, particularly major healthcare systems.

Those who are 16 and 17-years old and wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccine may receive only the Pfizer vaccine because it is the only one currently authorized for these ages. The Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines are authorized for use in those 18-years and older.

Sign up for the state vaccine registry at covidvaccine.idaho.gov.