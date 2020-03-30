South Central Public Health Districts asks for donations of personal protective equipment
South Central Public Health Districts asks for donations of personal protective equipment

St. Luke's Magic Valley

Donned in personal protective equipment, medical personnel work Monday afternoon, March 23, 2020, outside of St. Luke's Magic Valley's quick care entrance in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — South Central Public Health District is encouraging residents, businesses and organizations to donate new, unused personal protective equipment to assist first responders, health care providers, and health care facilities responding to COVID-19.

“The current pandemic is putting a strain on our healthcare system and leading to shortages in personal protective equipment (PPE) for our healthcare workers and first responders," said Nelson Long, SCPHD Emergency Planner. "We are reaching out to the community to see if anyone might have spare PPE to donate to help keep our healthcare workers and first responders safe."

The health department asks anyone who has the following medical supplies (in new, unopened condition) and would like make a donation, is asked to drop off items at any health district office. 

Items that are needed:

  • N95 Respirator masks
  • Surgical Masks
  • Surgical Gloves
  • Procedure Gowns
  • Face Shields
  • Goggles
  • Hand Sanitizer
  • Disinfectant Wipes

Please deliver all donations to your closest drop off location:

  • Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, 1650 Aviation Dr. Hailey, ID 83333
  • Gooding SCPHD Office, 255 North Canyon Drive, Gooding, ID 83330
  • Heyburn SCPHD Office, 485 22nd Street, Heyburn, ID 83336
  • Jerome SCPHD Office, 951 East Avenue H, Jerome, ID 83338
  • Twin Falls SPCHD Office, 1020 Washington Street North, Twin Falls, ID 83301

Contact scphd@phd5.idaho.gov or 208-737-1138 with any questions.

