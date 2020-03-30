South Central Public Health Districts asks for donations of personal protective equipment

TWIN FALLS — South Central Public Health District is encouraging residents, businesses and organizations to donate new, unused personal protective equipment to assist first responders, health care providers, and health care facilities responding to COVID-19.

“The current pandemic is putting a strain on our healthcare system and leading to shortages in personal protective equipment (PPE) for our healthcare workers and first responders," said Nelson Long, SCPHD Emergency Planner. "We are reaching out to the community to see if anyone might have spare PPE to donate to help keep our healthcare workers and first responders safe."

The health department asks anyone who has the following medical supplies (in new, unopened condition) and would like make a donation, is asked to drop off items at any health district office.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Items that are needed:

N95 Respirator masks

Surgical Masks

Surgical Gloves

Procedure Gowns

Face Shields

Goggles

Hand Sanitizer

Disinfectant Wipes

Please deliver all donations to your closest drop off location: