South Central Public Health District votes against mask mandate, passes public gathering limit

“The statewide approach to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 three months ago was the right thing to do,” he said in a press conference that day. “Three months ago, testing and contact tracing was limited, some areas of Idaho faced alarming health care capacity constraints, and there wasn’t enough personal protective equipment on hand for businesses and health care workers. But from the start, our plan was to eventually transition to a more regional approach in our response, and that’s what we’ve begun.”

Since then, Little has repeated his position many times, saying he would not issue a mask mandate or other regulations, even as numbers of cases around the state have continued to increase.

He reiterated that decisions should be made at the local level in an Aug. 6 press conference: “For the most part ... 80% of them are elected,” he said of local health boards. “... They represent the public. Just like the legislative branch and the county commissioners represent the public. So I am fully committed to giving them all the tools, the resources, the counsel, for them to look at the data that we have and make right decision.”

In recent weeks, the increase in cases has been especially severe in the Magic Valley. St. Luke's officials have said 20% of the COVID-19 tests they have done recently have been positive and the hospital is at capacity.