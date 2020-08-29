South Central Public Health District, the invisible ally

In the world of health services, public health is the person at the party standing in the back of the room wearing jeans and a T-shirt, while our more visible partners, hospitals and first responders take center stage. These front-line workers devote themselves to treatment, while public health focuses on preventing injury and illness. Our feet hit the pavement daily, working to educate and provide our communities a defense against disease through healthy living and immunizations.
The service we provide isn’t snazzy or eye-catching, it’s often quiet and goes unnoticed until disaster strikes. As we have responded to this pandemic, South Central Public Health District’s role has remained constant while becoming increasingly visible.
Investigation
Just like your favorite detective show, our disease experts follow the trail of evidence. Finding one infected person leads nurses and epidemiologists to other people. By following the activity of someone with a disease, friends and family who are close contacts can be warned they might be sick and asked to stay home. This investigation work, called contact tracing, helps prevent the spread of disease.
Each case may take a couple of hours to fully contact trace. The health district serves eight counties, so just five cases a day per county represents hundreds of hours of work on the phone finding leads. Been to a party? Our epidemiologists can help warn guests they might be at risk. Visited a family member? That birthday party could begin a trail of new infections.
This investigative work also helps us identify trends. We can use the data to reach out to residents who may be hit hardest by the spread of this disease.
Education
What if there was less disease to track and investigate? This is the goal of education. More cost-effective and better at saving lives than medical treatment, education gives Idahoans the information they need to live their healthiest lives. If SCPHD can reach you with factual information on the news, you are better prepared to determine the risk of disease in your life and protect your family. Updates on social media offer the latest guidance so you can make decisions informed by evidence. You might see SCPHD on a flyer, our website, press releases, an email to your school district, or hear us on the radio. We’ll do the research; you make the decisions that help your family lead their healthiest lives.
Community collaboration
School districts, hospitals, long-term care facilities — these are some of our many allies protecting lives during this pandemic. We do not make decisions for them, but we share resources, research guidance, and lend each other expertise to overcome obstacles unique to this pandemic. For example, at least once a week a health district staff member is on the road delivering masks, hand sanitizer, and other supplies to our community providers across the district. These materials come from public donations and government resources and are connected to community needs through the health district.
As some of our staff work on the pandemic, the rest are working in overdrive to keep regular year-long programs running strong. Even during a pandemic, it’s crucial our residents have access to health inspectors, education to help prevent health issues, and epidemiologists to track non-COVID infectious diseases within our community. Rabid bats? That’s public health. Want to quit smoking? Public health. Opening a restaurant? Public health.
In the spotlight isn’t often where public health stands, but we’ve stepped forward to meet the need. Each member of our community has a role to play, and together we can prevent disease and protect our community’s health.
Melody Bowyer is the director of the South Central Public Health District.
