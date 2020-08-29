South Central Public Health District, the invisible ally

Education

What if there was less disease to track and investigate? This is the goal of education. More cost-effective and better at saving lives than medical treatment, education gives Idahoans the information they need to live their healthiest lives. If SCPHD can reach you with factual information on the news, you are better prepared to determine the risk of disease in your life and protect your family. Updates on social media offer the latest guidance so you can make decisions informed by evidence. You might see SCPHD on a flyer, our website, press releases, an email to your school district, or hear us on the radio. We’ll do the research; you make the decisions that help your family lead their healthiest lives.