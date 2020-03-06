South Central Public Health District opens coronavirus hotline

TWIN FALLS — The South Central Public Health District has opened an information hotline for people to call with concerns about COVID-19.

No one in Idaho has tested positive for COVID-19, the diseased caused by the new coronavirus spreading across other parts of the world, the health district said in a Friday morning statement. At this time, the South Central Public Health District is not monitoring anyone for the disease.

“This hotline is open to health care professionals, community leaders and residents who have questions about COVID-19,” health district director Melody Bowyer said in the statement. “There is no reason to panic over this virus. We are well equipped to investigate and respond to any cases in our region. In the meantime, we want to make sure the public has plenty of access to accurate and factual information so they can take steps to protect their family from getting sick.”

The hotline, 208-737-1138, activated at 8 a.m. Friday and will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.