South Central Public Health District offers board members vaccine — and they're the only district to do it

High profile public health

Idaho’s public health districts normally keep low profiles, but during the pandemic they’ve become controversial. Boards typically make health districts' most important decisions — not public health staff. Yet board members often lack medical experience.

The South Central Public Health District board shot down three mask mandate proposals this summer and fall. Board members Linda Montgomery (Jerome County), Helen Edwards (Gooding), Brent Reinke (Twin Falls), Bob Kunau (Cassia) and Roy Hubert (Lincoln) consistently opposed mandates.

Angenie McCleary (Blaine), Pam Jones (Camas) and Dr. Keith Davis, the board’s medical consultant, supported mandates. Tracy Haskin (Minidoka) supported mask mandates, but resigned in November after the board considered a mask mandate for the third time.

Haskin said during the meeting that she was supporting the mandate against the wishes of the Minidoka County Commissioners. Each county commission appoints a board member. In many cases, county commissions appoint one of their own — six of the South Central Public Health District Board’s members are county commissioners.