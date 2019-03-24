TWIN FALLS — Do you know someone who goes above and beyond to make your community healthier? Now is your chance to recognize them.
The South Central Public Health District is accepting nominations for Health Heroes 2019. Health Heroes are individuals, groups and businesses that have made a big difference in the health of residents in south-central Idaho.
“These are regular people who go out of their way to help our community. Like the teen on your street who got involved in local government to bring us healthier laws. Or the P.E. teacher who is using personal time to organize field days for the whole community,” Pam Jones, chair of the SCPHD Health Heroes Committee, said in a statement.
Nominations are due by April 1. You can nominate a person or group for one of the four nomination categories: youth, adult, corporate and behavioral health. The nomination form is available at phd5.idaho.gov or at one of the five SCPHD offices.
The nomination form must include a brief description explaining why the nominee deserves the Health Heroes Award. Examples of qualifying activities include, but are not limited to the following:
- Promoting a healthy lifestyle through activities at schools, churches and places of work
- Activities that help reduce suicides
- Promoting physical activity
- Activities that reduce obesity
- Preparing a community for a disaster
- Decreasing workplace injuries
- Promoting policies that led to healthy outcomes
Health Hero award winners will be honored May 15 in a short ceremony that will be open to the public.
