South Central Public Health board shoots down mask mandate again

TWIN FALLS — The South Central Public Health District board voted against a mask mandate Thursday for the third time during the pandemic.
The vote comes as the number of deaths from COVID-19 has increased dramatically and hospitals in the area are preparing to ration care as they surpass capacity.
The board voted 5-4 against the proposal. Blaine County’s Angenie McCleary, Camas County’s Pamela Jones, Minidoka County’s Tracy Haskin and the board’s medical consultant, Dr. Keith Davis, all voted in favor of a mandate.
Twin Falls City Council passed a COVID-19 resolution Monday. It doesn't come with any legal or enforcement power, but it does urge all residents to watch their distance, wash their hands and wear masks.
“I have urged the Idaho leaders to show some leadership,” Inslee said. “One of the reasons we have such jammed up hospitals in Spokane is because Idaho, frankly, has not done some of the things we’ve found successful.”