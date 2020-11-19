 Skip to main content
South Central Public Health board shoots down mask mandate again
4 comments
breaking top story

No Mask Mandates rally in Twin Falls

Shane Klaas holds another No Mask Mandates rally Thursday outside of the South Central Public Health District in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The South Central Public Health District board voted against a mask mandate Thursday for the third time during the pandemic.

The vote comes as the number of deaths from COVID-19 has increased dramatically and hospitals in the area are preparing to ration care as they surpass capacity.

The board voted 5-4 against the proposal. Blaine County’s Angenie McCleary, Camas County’s Pamela Jones, Minidoka County’s Tracy Haskin and the board’s medical consultant, Dr. Keith Davis, all voted in favor of a mandate.

Twin Falls County’s Brent Reinke, Cassia County’s Bob Kunau, Lincoln County’s Roy Hubert, Jerome County’s Linda Montgomery and Gooding County’s Helen Edwards all voted against the mandate.

Return to Magicvalley.com for more on this developing story.

