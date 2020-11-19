South Central Public Health board shoots down mask mandate again

TWIN FALLS — The South Central Public Health District board voted against a mask mandate Thursday for the third time during the pandemic.

The vote comes as the number of deaths from COVID-19 has increased dramatically and hospitals in the area are preparing to ration care as they surpass capacity.

The board voted 5-4 against the proposal. Blaine County’s Angenie McCleary, Camas County’s Pamela Jones, Minidoka County’s Tracy Haskin and the board’s medical consultant, Dr. Keith Davis, all voted in favor of a mandate.

Twin Falls County’s Brent Reinke, Cassia County’s Bob Kunau, Lincoln County’s Roy Hubert, Jerome County’s Linda Montgomery and Gooding County’s Helen Edwards all voted against the mandate.

