TWIN FALLS — Idaho’s labor force growth is slowing down.
Earlier this year, the state was seeing four-digit growth month-over-month, Idaho Department of Labor Regional Economist Jan Roeser said. But her department estimated that in October, Idaho gained only 399 workers.
The scenario is much the same in south-central Idaho, which is estimated to have gained only 12 workers in October. And over the past year, the eight counties have grown their civilian labor force by only 842 people — less than 1 percent growth.
“There was a lot more momentum and movement,” Roeser said. “Now, it’s getting a bit sluggish.”
Idaho did some major catch-up last year from the recession, but its growth going forward won’t be as high unless some major employers come and bring in more workers, she said.
Unemployment, meanwhile, is holding at a lower-than-normal rate. In south-central Idaho, it rose slightly to 2.4 percent in October.
Continuing claims were up to 313, compared to 267 in September. The statewide unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.7 percent.
At this time of year, accommodations and lodging industries typically “go into hibernation,” Roeser said.
The industries with the most continuing claims in the region, in order, were manufacturing, retail, health and social assistance, accommodations and food services, and construction.
Mild weather this winter could mean the region won’t lose as many jobs in construction.
“It is colder but the lack of snow helps some of the framers and roofers just keep on working,” she said.
Construction is one industry here that still hasn’t reached its pre-recession levels, Roeser said.
According to initial estimates, south-central Idaho’s civilian labor force was 101,250 in October, with 2,418 people unemployed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.