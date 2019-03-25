TWIN FALLS — Within three months, two St. Luke’s hospitals in south-central Idaho have been designated as trauma centers.
In December 2018, St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls was awarded status as a level III trauma center by the Idaho Time Sensitive Emergency System. And earlier this month, St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum was approved as a level IV trauma center.
If patients get proper care early in the proper destination, it decreases morbidity, said Brandy Bartholomew, trauma program manager at St. Luke’s Magic Valley.
Having a trauma center designation means there’s a process in place to review every trauma case that comes into the hospital, she said. It ensures the hospital is meeting certain benchmarks, she added, as well as state and national requirements.
“Really, what it means is patients are getting that systematic, seamless care that has been put in place by a policy and procedure when they come in,” Bartholomew said.
There are five levels of trauma centers, with level I equipped to treat the patients with the most critical needs. Before this winter, St. Luke’s Magic Valley and Wood River didn’t have trauma designations.
Despite not having an official designation previously, St. Luke’s Magic Valley has always provided trauma care, Bartholomew said, as a centralized health care hub for the region as well as an area with a lot of outdoor recreation and highway thoroughfares.
Trauma cases include injuries such as from motor vehicle and motorcycle, farming and agriculture, equine, skiing and other recreation accidents, Bartholomew said.
St. Luke’s Wood River also sees a lot of trauma cases — particularly due to its proximity to Sun Valley ski areas. Of approximately 9,000 emergency department cases each year, 28 percent are due to trauma, the hospital said in a statement last week.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley was already recognized as a level II stroke center (the middle of three levels) and level I STEMI center (the most advanced of two levels) by the Idaho Time Sensitive Emergency System. STEMI stands for ST-elevation myocardial infarction, which is a particularly severe kind of heart attack.
November 2016 was a pivotal month for St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Bartholomew said, because there were two trauma cases that month that “we found to be very important in our process. We were able to utilize them for learning opportunities...”
There’s a rigorous application process to receive designation as a trauma center, she said.
In 2014, the state Legislature created the Idaho Time Sensitive Emergency System with the goal of addressing three of the top five causes of death in the state — trauma, stroke and heart attacks. Designations are given in those areas.
There aren’t any level I trauma centers in Idaho, which are generally university teaching hospitals that conduct medical research. But the Gem State has several level II trauma centers: Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls and Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
Level II trauma centers must have neurosurgery available 24/7, Bartholomew said, which St. Luke’s Magic Valley doesn’t. There’s no conversation about adding that offering here in the Magic Valley, given the hospital’s patient numbers and injury patterns, she said.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley has the most advanced trauma center designation within the St. Luke’s Health System, but Magic Valley, Wood River and McCall are the only St. Luke’s hospitals that have applied for and received a designation.
Also, no other south-central Idaho hospitals — except St. Luke’s Magic Valley and Wood River Valley — are designated as trauma centers.
When St. Luke’s Magic Valley patients require a higher level of care, they’re transferred to other hospitals — often to level II trauma centers in Idaho, as well as Utah hospitals.
Patients in the Magic Valley who are “super critical” are getting their initial assessments and resuscitation early, Bartholomew said, before “getting out to definitive care quickly.”
