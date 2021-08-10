South-central Idaho gas prices could continue to rise

TWIN FALLS — Rising gas prices across Idaho slowed down this week but experts warn this might be only a brief reprieve.
The state average for regular increased 2 cents this week to $3.81 however prices in the Magic Valley remained unchanged, according to AAA.
“I don’t think we are done,” said Idaho AAA spokesman Matthew Conde. “There is still potential to go up a bit.”
Idaho drivers are paying 62 cents above the national average. Until this week, prices were jumping by up to 7 cents each week.
The national average of $3.19 is $1.02 more than this time last year.
High prices represent the growing demand, Conde said. In a normal year, travel levels lower after Memorial Day weekend however this year it has stayed higher.
“People are squeezing every last ounce of opportunity,” Conde said.
Demand is expected to remain high until Labor Day and potentially after.
Travelers are worried about future lockdowns because of the COVID-19 delta variant and rising cases, he said. This means more people are traveling and attending family reunions or going on bucket lists vacations.
The Times-News recorded the price of regular at 20 stations throughout Twin Falls on Monday. The average cost was $3.88, with the maximum reaching $3.95.
The West Texas Intermediate, a benchmark for crude oil, fell from $72 on July 28 to $68 on August 6. This is good news as crude oil determines about half of gasoline prices, Conde said. The other half comes from state and federal taxes, distribution and marketing, and costs and profits, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
