South-central Idaho brownfield sites receive funding for cleanup

TWIN FALLS — Stepping inside of Don Aslett’s Cleaning Center in Twin Falls, it’s impossible to tell that years ago it was a contaminated dry cleaning business.

A stain remover, tetrachloroethylene, had caused soil, groundwater and air pollution, turning the site into a brownfield when it was Mr. A’s Dry Cleaning.

Brownfield is term used by state and federal officials to describe a piece of property that may be contaminated by hazardous pollutants. Identifying and cleaning up brownfields is expensive, but Region IV Development Association sees the potential in these sites.

The organization was recently awarded $300,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency to analyze potential brownfield sites in Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Elmore, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties.

“It’s a win-win of helping our community health-wise and economically,” said Dr. Michele McFarlane, community development planner with Region IV.

Once a site is analyzed, it provides a potential owner liability protections, McFarlane said. This makes the property easier to sell and provides the owner with information about how much a possible clean up may cost.

Examples of brownfields include former gas stations, mine sites, timber mill sites, laundromats, bulk fuel storage and distribution sites and landfills, according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality website.

“Think of it as that prime corner lot that is blighted and nobody wants to buy it because there is a fear of contamination,” McFarlane said. “And that might be a legitimate fear, there might actually be contamination, or it may just be a perception.”

Reutilizing these sites is beneficial for a variety of reasons, she said. First, they are oftentimes already connected to city infrastructure and reuse helps to curb urban sprawl and protect green spaces. Secondly, if there is contamination, clean up helps to prevent pollutants from entering the air, soil or groundwater.

In the case of Don Aslett’s, owner Lori Chandler thinks the years of cleanup were worth it.

“It was important to me, for the environment and the health of those that are in and out of this store on a daily basis and the workers here,” Chandler said.

The cleanup took years to complete and was incredibly expensive, she said. Her business is listed as a success story on the Idaho DEQ brownfield information website.

People should not be hesitant to purchase a property because of fear the contamination won’t be removed, she said.

“We trusted the system,” she said. “We trusted the cleanup.”

With the $300,000, Region IV will be creating a Brownfield Committee to inventory potential properties and assess sites for redevelopment. The grant lasts till September 2024. It will not cover the cost of remediation.

Part of the money will go towards hiring an environmental professional who can sample potential sites and determine contamination levels.

“There is something really magical about this place,” McFarlane said. “We just want to kind of shine off some of that wonder.”

Community members that know of a potential brownfield site are invited to contact Region IV at 208-732-5727.

