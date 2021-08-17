 Skip to main content
South-central Idaho air quality index moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups
breaking

Smokey air in Twin Falls

A wisp of clouds passes in front of the Sun while smokey air fills the skies turn it bright orange Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Twin Falls. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality deemed air quality in the city at 'unhealthy' levels Friday due to smoke from large wildfires burning in Northern California and Southern Oregon.

 JONATHAN INGRAHAM TIMES-NEWS
Rock Creek PM2.5 BAM-chart.jpg

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality's real-time air monitoring website has listed the air quality in Twin Falls as moderate Tuesday afternoon due to smoke from Western wildfires in the area.

The Twin Falls monitoring station's air quality index was at 67 about 11 a.m., which is in the moderate range. The station reached a peak at 7 a.m. with an index is 134, which is in the range of unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Paul Elementary E-Samp - CRB Seasonal Monitor-chart.jpg

Meanwhile, the air quality index at the agency's monitoring station in Paul was listed at 87 at 11 a.m. The index peaked there at 6 a.m., at 117.

Scientists use the air quality index to monitor air pollution levels, ranging from good to hazardous. Chad Silver, an air quality analyst with the state Department of Environmental Quality, told the Times-News earlier this month that in the case of wildfire smoke, the department monitors particulate matter in the air that is two and a half microns or smaller. A micron, or micrometer, is equal to one-millionth of a meter.

Brianna Bodily, the spokesperson for the South Central Public Health District, said a person can easily breathe in these tiny particles, which can cause respiratory issues, like coughing, wheezing, asthma attacks and other allergy-like symptoms.

Elko residents woke Thursday morning to even more smoke as a large number of wildfires burn in surrounding states and the region.

A person could also experience more severe symptoms from breathing in too much polluted air, like chest pain, shortness of breath and an elevated hear rate. Bodily said if someone experiences these conditions after exposure to unhealthy air conditions, he or she should consider reaching out to a health care provider.

Return to this story for updates on the area's air quality.

Writers on the Range: When wildfire keeps coming back

Writers on the Range: When wildfire keeps coming back

Opinion: Butte County is home to Chico State University, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., and portions of two national forests. Almost half its 220,000 residents live in metro Chico. The county has now become known for the wildfires that keep coming back.

