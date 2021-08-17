South-central Idaho air quality index moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality's real-time air monitoring website has listed the air quality in Twin Falls as moderate Tuesday afternoon due to smoke from Western wildfires in the area.

The Twin Falls monitoring station's air quality index was at 67 about 11 a.m., which is in the moderate range. The station reached a peak at 7 a.m. with an index is 134, which is in the range of unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Meanwhile, the air quality index at the agency's monitoring station in Paul was listed at 87 at 11 a.m. The index peaked there at 6 a.m., at 117.

Scientists use the air quality index to monitor air pollution levels, ranging from good to hazardous. Chad Silver, an air quality analyst with the state Department of Environmental Quality, told the Times-News earlier this month that in the case of wildfire smoke, the department monitors particulate matter in the air that is two and a half microns or smaller. A micron, or micrometer, is equal to one-millionth of a meter.

Brianna Bodily, the spokesperson for the South Central Public Health District, said a person can easily breathe in these tiny particles, which can cause respiratory issues, like coughing, wheezing, asthma attacks and other allergy-like symptoms.