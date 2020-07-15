South Central Health District says no to mask mandate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Despite a rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the region and requests from doctors and hospital administrators to take action, the South Central Public Health District board on Wednesday declined require mask wearing in public.

The decision comes a day after hospital leaders held a press conference calling for a mask mandate. Following that meeting, the Central District Health voted to require masks in Ada County, which has a lower rate of cases per capita than Twin Falls, Jerome, Blaine, Cassia, and Minidoka counties, five of the eight counties covered by the South Central Health District.

The South Central board instead voted 5-2 to write a resolution "strongly encouraging" people to wear masks.

Gov. Brad Little has said he will not require masks statewide but leaves the decision to the local health districts, counties and cities.

Last week Twin Falls had 142 new confirmed cases, behind only Ada, Canyon and Kootenai counties. Minidoka and Cassia counties had the fourth and fifth highest weekly totals in Idaho with 50 and 49 cases respectively.