While finishing up her high school experience, Ashlynne Garrison of Twin Falls hasn’t been walking school halls and visiting classrooms.

She’s enrolled in an online school, and although there were things about a traditional school she missed, this much is clear: For her, it was the right way to go.

Garrison attended Kimberly schools from fifth grade through her freshman year, but then had some bouts with depression, some brought on by bullying from a group of girls.

She ended up in a bad place, and was admitted to a mental institution.

Things got turned around. She learned coping skills and ways to deal with anxiety.

“It was pretty amazing,” Garrison said. “I came out a new person.”

She learned that ultimately, you are the only one who can make you happy.

She enrolled in the virtual school iSucceed Virtual High School out of Boise in 2021 and will graduate soon.

But that doesn’t mean she hasn’t at times thought about the things she missed, including school dances.

“I saw my friends going to prom with their dates,” Garrison said. “That took a toll on me.”

A few tears were shed.

But besides being in a better place for her mental health, she has shown the dedication someone needs to do the work on her own.

“When you are at home by yourself,” she said, “you need to have the persistence to do it.”

And here she is, only 16, and ready to graduate from high school.

“It is crazy,” she said as she reflected on the position she’s in. “That makes me feel smart.”

She is on the verge of having the credits necessary to graduate from high school, but is staying in the online school to take dual credit courses. She hopes to have about 30 college credits to her name by the time she enrolls for the spring semester at the College of Southern Idaho.

“It’s a pretty good setup,” she said.

Her virtual school holds students accountable, she says, and it’s essentially three absences and you are out, although it does take in account students’ mental health situations, Garrison said.

She admits to not being a good morning person, but she gets online and stays dedicated, putting in on average four or five hours per school day. If she wanted to spend the time, she could get done with a week’s worth of lessons in a couple days.

And teachers keep track of her.

“I get random calls from teachers making sure I’m OK,” Garrison said.

“She wants to stay ahead of the game,” said her stepfather, Tyler Jones, who runs the food truck Porked Out.

But when she gets done for the day, she often helps out with the food truck or hangs out with friends.

The school’s teachers have “office hours” when they can be contacted online or by a phone call.

And the school holds activities so students can get together, she said, although she has been too busy to attend. But one thing Garrison doesn’t want to miss out on: The graduation walk.

“I still want to experience that,” she said.

Garrison’s senior project — a suicide awareness fundraiser with the theme “You’re Here for a Reason” — was held May 20. Involving speakers, music and food trucks, it raised almost $3,200 for the suicide prevention group Jae Foundation, with the money used to set up the Hannah Bridges Scholarship, in honor of a relative of her mother who took her own life when she was 12 years old.

Garrison took the stage during the event to talk about her experience with mental health and urged young adults to be honest with parents, and for parents to listen to their children and to not treat them like they aren’t good enough.

She did the planning and organization herself, with a little advice and some connections from her parents. Jones agreed, saying one of the only things he did was help arrange some of the permits.

“She has been working on this project since January,” he said. “She put in a lot of hours.”

And Garrison was satisfied with the event’s success.

“I am a very ‘go big or go home’ person,” she said.