TWIN FALLS — As drivers from the Atlantic to the Pacific hit the holiday traffic this week, Idahoans have something to be thankful for: Gas prices are finally down to $3 a gallon.
In Twin Falls, that just happened this week. According to AAA Idaho, Twin Falls gas prices were $3 per gallon on Monday — an 11-cent drop over the past month. But unfortunately, that’s still 45 cents higher than a year ago.
“The Twin Falls market reacted pretty much as we thought it would,” AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde said. “... The demand just isn’t letting up.”
The city just about matches Idaho’s average price of $3.01 for a gallon of regular gas on Tuesday, which is 35 cents higher than Thanksgiving Day gas prices a year ago.
Meanwhile, AAA Idaho tells holiday travelers to expect heavier traffic and longer lines at airports Wednesday through Sunday. Travel is expected to be up nearly 5 percent over last year, with the most people hitting the road or taking to the air since 2005. The projected 54.3 million travelers includes 287,000 Idahoans.
“It’s the highest level of consumer confidence that we’ve seen since September 2000, even before the dot-com bubble,” Conde said in a statement. “Low unemployment and higher disposable income are motivating more people to celebrate the holidays with their loved ones, and higher gas prices and other factors aren’t going to stand in their way.”
Here’s what you need to know as you plan to make your trip to and from your destination:
Driving is still the No. 1 travel mode
About 89 percent of holiday travelers will be hitting the roads to get to their destination, and car travel in Idaho will likely top the national projection, AAA Idaho reported.
“It’ll get plenty crowded coming through the Treasure Valley,” Conde said. “Through the Magic Valley, a little bit less.”
Drivers could see the most congestion in the Interstate 84 corridor at pinch-points like the Treasure Valley and toward the Utah border. The highest traffic could be Wednesday morning and evening as the travel crowd joins the commuters.
And getting back?
“As a general rule, people hold off as long as they can,” Conde said.
Which means Sunday will have the highest volume of cars on the road. AAA Idaho recommends motorists plan ahead by checking weather and road conditions and bringing emergency supplies such as a tool kit, first aid kid, a flashlight with extra batteries, warm clothing, snacks and water.
The biggest problems AAA Idaho responds to are a bad battery and flat tires, Conde said. These can often be prevented by doing a 15-minute vehicle check before your trip.
Heading over the river and through the woods? Make sure you communicate your travel plans with others — especially if you’re going to be out of cellphone service range, Conde said.
As December and Christmas approaches, crude oil prices could bump up as Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries work to curb supply, Conde said. They’ve announced plans to cut production by 1 million barrels per day.
“Hopefully they’re just making some noise and maybe won’t come to an agreement anytime soon,” he said.
Air travel increases 5.4 percent
Air travel is leading the way for percentage growth as 4.2 million passengers are expected to be flying over the next several days. That’s a 5.4 percent increase, while seat capacity is up only about 3 percent. That means fuller planes.
“You could be quite cozy with your neighbor on that plane for sure,” Conde said.
At the Joslin Field — Magic Valley Regional Airport, Manager Bill Carberry said there are a lot more people flying into Twin Falls for the holiday than flying out. Inbound flights are pretty well packed, while outbound flights are about 90 to 95 percent full.
“This year is a little different,” Carberry said. “They added extra capacity to handle that.”
Sky West has scheduled a fourth flight on Sunday and Monday to accommodate the visitors who will be headed back to their homes those days.
AAA Idaho and transport company INRIX predict travelers to see significant delays at airports all over the country. Of particular interest to Idahoans are San Francisco, Denver, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Seattle. Las Vegas and Seattle will have their heaviest traffic on Wednesday.
