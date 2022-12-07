Something for everyone: The Herrett Center for Arts and Sciences

Looking for something to do this month to stimulate the mind and keep you warm at the same time? The Herrett Center at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls can help.

From films at the Faulkner Planetarium to exhibits at the Jean B. King Gallery, you’ll find many new things to learn within the walls of this extraordinary facility.

A new exhibit of multimedia works by Jennifer Rod called “Rarely Seen & Barely Seen” awaits art lovers in the fine art gallery through Jan. 28.

In the Roy & Verna Marie Raymond Gallery, natural history lovers will find a new exhibit called “Journeys: Just Passing Through,” featuring obects and artifacts from around the world. Explore the restless nature of the human species, from unrecorded migrations of our earliest ancestors to landing a man on the moon.

“Tatanka Maka: The Material Culture of the Buffalo Nation” awaits visitors in the Jack & Betty Allred Gallery.

While visiting the Herrett Center, don’t miss the “Groaning Bones and Whispering Stones — Echoes in the Earth” exhibit in the Grace & Kenneth Keveren Gallery, featuring a replica of the Huntington Canyon Mammoth, uncovered more than 30 years ago in Utah.

“Andean Ascent: The Rise of Culture & Craft in Ancient Peru,” an exhibit of artifacts from Inca, Moche, Chimú, Chancay, and other pre-Inca cultures, can be found in the Ancient Technologies Gallery, while a mix of artifacts and replicas in the “Native American Fishing in Ancient Idaho” exhibit explores the ways American Indians fished in Idaho waters in the Ancient Idaho Gallery.

The Centennial Observatory features one of the world’s largest fully wheelchair-accessible public telescopes. Monthly star parties starting about one hour after sunset, weather permitting, on the second Saturday of each month. Other opportunities to explore the sky are Telescope Tuesdays on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month and Summer Solar Sessions during the summer months.

In addition, the Frost Learning Lab & Eccles Library offers in-house learning during regular Herrett Center hours. The Eccles Library is a non-lending reference facility with an emphasis on anthropology and archaeology.

The Faulkner Planetarium, with seating for 144 people under a 50-foot dome, is the largest planetarium theater in Idaho. Shows run Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets to the shows are available at the Herrett Center front desk.

Lastly, the Herrett Center Store is a great place to purchase science experiment kits, jewelry, cool rocks and other souvenirs from your adventure.

The Herrett Center is on the northeast corner of the CSI campus loop, near North College Road and Cheney Drive. It’s closed Sundays, Mondays and on federal holidays.