TWIN FALLS — If your water use exceeds 8,000 gallons a month, you could start paying extra in sewer fees.
The Twin Falls City Council on Monday approved a sewer rate resolution and increased the sewer cap from 8,000 gallons per month to 12,000 gallons per month. A residential customer’s wastewater bill is based on how much potable water that customer uses — up to that cap.
“A sizable amount of our residential wastewater customers were using more than the 8,000-gallon cap,” Twin Falls Chief Financial Officer Lorie Race said.
Under the previous sewer cap, a residential customer paid at most $27.27 per month. Under the new cap, a customer who uses 12,000 gallons or more of water will pay the maximum sewer fee of $29.78.
But one resident commented that he relies on potable water for summer irrigation at his home on Addison Avenue East.
“I know none of my fruit tree water is going in the sewer,” James Barrett said. “I hate the assumption that I’m over-taxing the sewer.”
The city plans to start looking at seasonal variation in the future, to ensure irrigating customers aren’t being penalized, City Manager Travis Rothweiler told the Times-News.
In Twin Falls, residential customers are billed on wastewater based on their water usage, while multi-family housing units are billed a flat rate and commercial users are billed on metered usage.
Councilman Greg Lanting said he felt it’s important to get people to pay for what they use, especially in the wintertime. The motion to approve the new cap passed unanimously, with Councilman Christopher Reid absent from the meeting.
Also at the meeting, the City Council approved a bid from Electric 1 West Inc. to complete 11 traffic signal upgrades for $344,585. The work includes upgrades to vehicle detection systems and will allow those intersections to have a permissive left-turn arrow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.