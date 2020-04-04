Some nonprofits still accepting donations

TWIN FALLS — So you're bored, stuck at home in self-isolation, and you discover an old rocking chair under a pile of newspapers in the garage. Don't throw it in the dumpster. Think about donating it — and other unwanted items — instead of sending it to the landfill.

Thrift stores are closed to the public during the pandemic, but some are still accepting donations.

Pat Szot, manager of St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store in Twin Falls, said donations have declined since the store closed last month. The store is still accepting donations of items in good condition, such as clothing and most appliances. The store, at 244 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls, does not take televisions, computers or tires.

"I just ask that everything be bagged or boxed," Szot said. "And I don't want things to be dumped in the alley because (the donations) will get ransacked."

To donate, go to the rear door in the alley and ring the doorbell from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. A worker will help unload and take the donation inside.

Voices Against Violence

Voices Against Violence is accepting donations during business hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its office at 212 Second Ave. W. in Twin Falls, community development coordinator Jessica Kaschmitter said.

The nonprofit organization is in need of non-perishable goods — especially canned foods and pantry items that can be microwaved — and cleaning products, Kaschmitter said. No homebaked goods, clothing, blankets or stuffed animals will be accepted.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley

Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley is accepting donations of cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer, Executive Director Lindsey Westburg said.

"We're trying to keep exposure limited, so walk-ins are not allowed," Westburg said. But she is taking calls at 208-736-7011, ext. 103. She can also be reached by email at lwestburg@bgcmv.com.

Donations of educational materials are not needed at this time.

"Throughout the year we would normally accept all of those things," Westburg said. "But we have completely modified our program to keep kids safe."

Valley House Homeless Shelter

Valley House Homeless Shelter is in need of paper products and canned goods such as chili, canned meat, soups, peanut butter and jelly, Executive Director Sharon Breshears said. No clothes or blankets are needed.

The shelter's facilities are operating but the office is not open to the public, Breshears said. Call 208-734-7736 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 24 hours in advance, to make an appointment to bring in donations.

"Right now we are laying low so that none of us get (the new coronavirus)," said Breshears, who has her hands full caring for about 40 families and many more single men and women.

Magic Valley Helps/SERVPRO

SERVPRO, a damage restoration company, has hooked up with the Facebook group Magic Valley Helps to provide for anyone in need, owner Amber Balbas said.

"Right now the biggest need that we are trying to help is the food needs across southern Idaho," Balbas said. "We are working with local food banks and food ministries to get food from them to the families and individuals who cannot get out right now."

Magic Valley Helps is taking donations at SERVPRO's Twin Falls location, 1561 Eldridge Ave., and at 500 Bell Drive in Ketchum.

Habitat for Humanity's ReStore

If you have reusable building materials lying around, you can donate them to Habitat for Humanity's ReStore. The store is closed and is not scheduling pick-ups, but quality materials can be dropped off at 699 Eastland Drive S., Twin Falls.

"We'll take sellable items," Executive Director Linda Fleming said Monday.

Dropoffs are accepted in good faith.

"But please don't use us as a dump," Fleming said. "It costs us to go to the dump and we just don't have the staff do it."

The ReStore is making a list for pick-ups down the road, she said.

"We'll need donations desperately when this pandemic is over."