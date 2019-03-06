Try 3 months for $3
JEROME — Some Jerome homes are without water Wednesday due to a water main break.

Affected homes are in Stauffer Estates, the city of Jerome wrote on its Facebook page.

The city discovered a water main break early Wednesday morning. North Tiger Drive will be closed Wednesday from East Mountain View Drive to 14th Avenue East while crews repair the line.

“Our crews are working diligently to try and have water back on by this evening,” the city wrote in its Facebook post. “Homes in this area will be under a boil order when water is restored. We will put out door hangers for more information as well.”

