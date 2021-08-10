Some Idaho long-term care facilities have mandated COVID vaccines. Will more follow?

In Idaho, cases have rocketed from a seven-day moving average of 49.7 new cases per day on July 5 to over 450 new daily cases on Wednesday, according to data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. There have been 811 COVID-19-related deaths associated with 181 care facilities as of Friday. Those deaths account for about 37% of COVID-related deaths across the state.

At Sunny Ridge, only 47% of staff members are currently vaccinated, according to Lori Mayer, a spokesperson, while 81% of residents are vaccinated. The facility has about 100 employees and 100 residents. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 38 confirmed or probable cases among residents and staff, and two deaths, according to Health and Welfare. According to the facility’s records, there has been just one COVID-related death.

“We greatly respect and value our employees and would have preferred to not have to resort to a universal policy,” Mayer said in a statement emailed to the Idaho Statesman. “But ... the need to ensure the health and safety of our patients and residents must outweigh other considerations.”

Mayer added that the requirements are likely to become more widespread at nursing homes, meaning that employees hesitant to get vaccinated might not be able to avoid a mandate by working at another facility.