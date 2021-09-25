Some districts do away with extra COVID leave for teachers

“All of our educators have the responsibility to educate their students and be in their classrooms when it’s safe. If they catch this virus, they need to be taken care of. All of them are at risk right now,” said IEA president Layne McInelly.

Most teachers are given about 10 sick days at the start of the year, and some personal days. Those typically accumulate year-to-year. But if an educator catches COVID-19 this fall, or is exposed and has to quarantine, they could use their entire cache of sick days at the start of the year and be subject to unpaid leave for illnesses that arise later in the year, McInelly fears.

This issue has already come up in the Blaine County School District, where a number of staff members have had to quarantine due to COVID-19 this fall, H.R. Director Brooke Marshall told trustees at a board meeting last week.

A number of vaccinated staff members have gotten breakthrough COVID cases and had to quarantine under district policy. Some of those folks were new to the district, she said, and have been eating through their annual allotments of sick leave without any reserves to tap into.