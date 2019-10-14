LOGANVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A retired soldier who was shot in the head while searching for Army Pvt. Bowe Bergdahl has died.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 46-year-old Master Sgt. Mark Allen of Loganville, Georgia, died Saturday. His obituary says he died from complications of an injury suffered while serving in Afghanistan.
Allen was shot during an insurgent ambush in 2009. He was left unable to speak and paralyzed over much of his body. His official cause of death hasn't been released.
Allen spent 21 years in the Army and the Army National Guard. He retired upon receiving a Purple Heart in 2013.
Bergdahl, a native of Hailey, was captured by the Taliban and held for five years. He was spared prison time for abandoning his post and endangering military comrades who participated in the lengthy search for him.
Bowe Bergdahl Freed
Sondra Van Ert, co-owner of Baldy Sports, hangs a signed celebrating the news of U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl's release, on May 31, 2014, in Bergdahl's hometown of Hailey. Bergdahl was taken prisoner in Afghanistan on June 30, 2009.
Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl
In this August 2014 file photo provided by Eugene R. Fidell, Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl prepares to be interviewed by Army investigators. Berghdahl was released in May 2014 in exchange for five senior Taliban leaders.
Military: Bergdahl may face life in prison if convicted
File - In this file image taken from video obtained from Voice Of Jihad Website, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, sits in a vehicle guarded by the Taliban in eastern Afghanistan. The U.S. military says it will make an announcement Wednesday on the case against Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, the soldier who left his post in Afghanistan and was held by the Taliban for five years before being released in a prisoner exchange. (AP Photo/Voice Of Jihad Website via AP video, File)
A golden ribbon tied to a tree in front of Zaney’s Coffee Shop, where Bergdahl worked before he entered the Army.
A sticker supporting Bowe Bergdahl remains on a hand-rail Thursday, in Hailey.
Bowe Bergdahl
U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl leaves the courthouse Tuesday after his arraignment hearing at Fort Bragg, N.C. Bergdahl, who disappeared in Afghanistan in 2009 and was held by the Taliban for five years, was scheduled to appear Tuesday before a military judge on charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.
Bowe Bergdahl
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl exits a courthouse at Fort Bragg, N.C. after a pretrial hearing on Jan. 12.
Bowe Bergdahl
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, right, leaves a pretrial hearing at Fort Bragg, N.C. with his defense counsel Lt. Col. Franklin D. Rosenblatt, center, on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016. Bergdahl, who was held by the Taliban for five years after he walked off a base in Afghanistan, faces charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.
Bowe Bergdahl
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, right, arrives for a pretrial hearing at Fort Bragg, N.C., with his defense counsel Lt. Col. Franklin D. Rosenblatt, left, Jan. 12, 2016.
Bowe Bergdahl
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, left, enters a courthouse at Fort Bragg, N.C., with his defense counsel Lt. Col. Franklin D. Rosenblatt, right, before a pretrial hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016. Bergdahl, who was held by the Taliban for five years after he walked off a base in Afghanistan, faces charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.
Classified documents prompt wrangling in Bowe Bergdahl case
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl arrives for a pretrial hearing at Fort Bragg, N.C. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016. Bergdahl, who was held by the Taliban for five years after he walked off a base in Afghanistan, faces charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.
Bergdahl: Firefight recalled in search for missing soldier
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl is seen leaving a courtroom after a pretrial hearing in Fort Bragg, NC., Nov. 14, 2016.
Bergdahl Sentencing
Bowe Bergdahl, left, leaves the Fort Bragg courtroom facility following sentencing Nov. 3 at Fort Bragg, N.C.
Bowe Bergdahl
ASHLEY SMITH • TIMES-NEWS Lee McCune right, hugs Freda Avery, both of Hailey, while celebrating the release of U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl's, at Da Vine on Saturday, May 31, 2014 in Hailey. Bergdahl was taken prisoner in Afghanistan on June 30, 2009 and McCune, who know's Bergdahl, has worn yellow braclets during his captivity to remember him. Sherry Horton, left, looks on. Horton teaches ballet and Bergdahl danced at the school she taught at.
Bowe Bergdahl
ASHLEY SMITH • TIMES-NEWS Sondra Van Ert, co-owner of Baldy Sports, ties balloons to a trailer in front of her store to celebrate the news of U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl's release on Saturday, May 31, 2014 in Hailey, Idaho. Bergdahl was taken prisoner in Afghanistan on June 30, 2009, and Hailey is his hometown.
Bowe Bergdahl
ASHLEY SMITH • TIMES-NEWS Lee McCune right, reacts with Sherry Horton, center, and Tanya Olson while celebrating the release of U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl's, at Da Vine on Saturday, May 31, 2014 in Hailey. Bergdahl was taken prisoner in Afghanistan on June 30, 2009 and McCune, who know's Bergdahl, has worn yellow braclets during his captivity to remember him.
Bowe Bergdahl
ASHLEY SMITH • TIMES-NEWS Sondra Van Ert, co-owner of Baldy Sports, hangs a signed celebrating the news of U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl's release, on Saturday, May 31, 2014 in Hailey, Idaho. Bergdahl was taken prisoner in Afghanistan on June 30, 2009, and Hailey is his hometown.
Bowe Bergdahl
ASHLEY SMITH • TIMES-NEWS Word spread quickly of U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl's release in his hometown of Hailey, Idaho on Saturday, May 31, 2014 in Hailey. Bergdahl was taken prisoner in Afghanistan on June 30, 2009.
Bowe Bergdahl
ASHLEY SMITH • TIMES-NEWS Stefanie O'Neill, organizer of Hailey's annual "Bring Bowe Back" event which changed it's name to "Bowe Is Back," talks with members of the media at Zaneys River Street Coffee House in Hailey, on Saturday May 31, 2014.
Bowe Bergdahl
ASHLEY SMITH • TIMES-NEWS Word spread quickly of U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl's release in his hometown of Hailey, Idaho on Saturday, May 31, 2014. Bergdahl was taken prisoner in Afghanistan on June 30, 2009.
Bowe Bergdahl
ASHLEY SMITH • TIMES-NEWS Word spread quickly of U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl's release in his hometown of Hailey, Idaho on Saturday, May 31, 2014. Bergdahl was taken prisoner in Afghanistan on June 30, 2009.
Bowe Bergdahl
ASHLEY SMITH • TIMES-NEWS Word spread quickly of U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl's release in his hometown of Hailey, Idaho on Saturday, May 31, 2014. Bergdahl was taken prisoner in Afghanistan on June 30, 2009.
