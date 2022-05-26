Soldier Mountain to open mountain bike park May 28

FAIRFIELD — Soldier Mountain will open its bike park for the season on May 28.

However, the lifts will not turn this summer except for a few special events, so riders must pedal under their own power uphill.

The resort is open to riders from 12 to 6 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays, and major holidays through the end of September, depending on weather.

Mountain biking will not be allowed during special events, which include a 3D archery shoot June 11-12 and two disc golf tournaments.

Soldier Mountain is charging riders $10 per day, although it is free for 2022-2023 ski season passholders.

Riders must purchase their tickets on its website.

The resort will publish full details on its website and social media channels.

The resort added a 1.5-mile hand-cut intermediate trail last fall, bringing its network of trails to five, spanning a total of 9 miles.

One of those trails will be designated as an uphill trail that riders ascend to access the other trails, which include easy, intermediate and advanced hand-cut trails as well as an extreme machine-cut jump trail.

Soldier Mountain also boasts a skills park.

The resort will inspect and maintain the trails and skills park on a weekly basis.

Beverage service will be available from 1—6 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays at the bar’s pass-through window, but otherwise the lodge will be closed.

The resort’s outdoor bathrooms will be open 24/7 to accommodate campers who are welcome to dry camp in the parking lot at no cost.

Visit soldiermountain.com for more details.

