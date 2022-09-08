Solar viewing with a spec of Mercury mixed in

Fiery prominences jut out from the glowing orb. No, this isn’t some sci-fi thriller; this is solar viewing at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science.

From Memorial Day through Labor Day, telescopes were set up every Wednesday afternoon for the public to learn about the only star in our solar system.

People of all ages and backgrounds can see the sun in a different light at the observatory run by production specialist Chris Anderson and his volunteers.

Consider attending one of the many shows at the Faulkner Planetarium to learn more about space and our planet within it.