 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Solar viewing with a spec of Mercury mixed in

  • 0

Fiery prominences jut out from the glowing orb. No, this isn’t some sci-fi thriller; this is solar viewing at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science.

From Memorial Day through Labor Day, telescopes were set up every Wednesday afternoon for the public to learn about the only star in our solar system.

People of all ages and backgrounds can see the sun in a different light at the observatory run by production specialist Chris Anderson and his volunteers.

Consider attending one of the many shows at the Faulkner Planetarium to learn more about space and our planet within it.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian refugees: Russia accused of enforced displacement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News